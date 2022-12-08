By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a low-profile signing on Thursday, inking veteran outfielder Jason Heyward to a minor-league deal with an invite to Spring Training. While it’s unknown if he’ll actually make the cut for Opening Day or not at this point, his former Atlanta Braves teammate Freddie Freeman was very excited about the possibility of a reunion, throwing it back with an epic photo from their days in the minors together.

Via Juan Toribio:

#Dodgers Freddie Freeman is looking forward to reuniting with Jason Heyward pic.twitter.com/DzWxOCz9Xv — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) December 8, 2022

Both players were drafted in 2007 out of high school as high picks and made their MLB debuts in 2010. Needless to say, Freeman and Heyward went through a lot together and were staples of the Braves organization for years.

The Dodgers really have nothing to lose by giving Heyward a chance. Sure, he was released by the Chicago Cubs not long ago but if he can find his swing again, it’s a viable outfield option off the bench for Dave Roberts. He’s a guy with some power potential.

LA is reportedly waiting to see how the Trevor Bauer suspension plays out before making any big moves on the open market. They were linked to Carlos Correa, but the fanbase would be livid if they signed the most vocal figure behind the 2017 Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

Heyward spent seven seasons in Chicago but struggled to live up to the expectations after signing a mammoth eight-year, $184 million deal. Perhaps a fresh start elsewhere could be a good thing for him. At least he’ll have a familiar face around if he makes the big league roster.