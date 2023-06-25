The Los Angeles Dodgers are going for the sweep as they play host to the Houston Astros. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Astros-Dodgers prediction and pick. We will alos let you know how to watch the game.

Both of the previous games in this series have ended in a one-run game. Jose Altuve leads the Astros with three hits in nine at-bats. Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman and Mauricio Dubon have all went yard in this series. The Astros have 16 total hits as a team and have drawn eight walks. They have been a lot better at the plate in this series, and they will look for it to continue in game three. On the mound, the Astros have not been pitching well. They have an ERA over 6.00 and have walked eight in 16 innings.

The Dodgers are getting production from James Outman in this series. He has four hits in eight at-bats, including a double. Will Smith, Mookie Betts, Jason Heyward and David Peralta have all homered in the series for Los Angeles. As a team, the Dodgers are batting just .237 in the two games played, though. On the mound, Los Angeles is supporting a 4.50 ERA in the series with a 1.33 WHIP. They have allowed 16 hits in 18 innings pitched, but 10 of those hits were allowed by Bobby Miller.

Hunter Brown and Tony Gonsolin will be the starting pitchers in this game.

Here are the Astros-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Dodgers Odds

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-176)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 8 (-122)

Under: 8 (+100)

How To Watch Astros vs. Dodgers

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros have Hunter Brown on the mound and he has been pretty good. He is coming off a rough outing in his last start, but he had two straight quality starts before that. Brown has allowed opposing teams to hit just .237 off him this year, so his stuff has been good. His xBA is even lower than that. The Dodgers are hitting .239 as a team this season, so this could be a good matchup for Brown. If Brown can pound the zone and throw some quality strikes, the Astros will have success in this game and cover the spread.

Without Yordan Alvarez, the Astros have struggled to get things going offensively. However, they did out-hit the Dodgers in game two Saturday night. The were not able to pull it off, but their bats were hot. If Houston can hit like that again in this game, they will be able to avoid being swept Sunday night.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have one of their better pitchers on the mound in this game. Gonsolin has an ERA below 3.00, a WHIP of 1.01 and an oBA of .168. This is not a fluke, either. Gonsolin has a career oBA of .181 in five seasons in the big leagues. With him on the mound, opposing teams have trouble getting people on base and scoring runs. The Astros are worse against right-handed pitching, so Gonsolin will matchup well against them.

The Dodgers have not been the best hitting team this season, but a lot of that is because of their performances against left-handed pitching. Los Angeles is much better against righties, so they will be comfortable in the box against Hunter Brown. If they can put together a few hits and push across some runs, they will complete the sweep and cover the spread.

Final Astros-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be tightly contested again. The two pitchers are very good, and both games before this have been close as well. I expect the Dodgers to complete the sweep and cover the spread, though.

Final Astros-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+146), Under 8 (+100)