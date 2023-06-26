Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers entered an exclusive club with his two-out RBI double off of Rafael Montero in the bottom of the eighth inning against the Houston Astros. The double was Freeman's 2000th career hit, and cut the Astros' lead to 4-2.

Freddie Freeman later went on to score on a Will Smith two-run home run that tied the game at four. Here is a clip of Freeman's milestone hit, via Jomboy Media.

Freddie Freeman enters the 2,000-hit club! pic.twitter.com/jvlBbMcpY4 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 26, 2023

Freeman became the sixth active player with at least 2000 career hits, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers is the active leader with 3119 hits.

By recording his 2000th hit, Freeman leapfrogs Ian Kinsler, Jack Glasscock, and Jimmy Collins on the all-time hit list, according to Baseball Almanac.

Judging by how Freeman is performing this late into his career, he will continue to climb the all-time hits list as well.

The Dodgers ended up losing the game to the Astros 6-5 in extra innings. However, it was still a successful weekend for Los Angeles. They won the first two games of the series, including a wild game on Saturday which featured a comeback from 7-3 and the winning run scoring via a balk from Ryne Stanek.

The Dodgers remain behind the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants in the National League West, but are close enough to make a run to win the division title once again. It seems that this year's race will be closer than it has been for most of the last decade.