Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena has come up with some great plays early in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, and it's got Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman pissed (sort of).

After Arozarena got a hit in the bottom of the first inning, Freddie Freeman hilariously told the Rays star to slow down a bit. Earlier in the contest, Arozarena made a great defensive play in the outfield that robbed Freeman of a home run and prevented the National League side from getting on the board first.

"Everything's okay, he says he's sorry… OH AND HE'S RUNNING" 🤣 Freddie Freeman had a few words for Randy Arozarena at first base pic.twitter.com/YXa5dzkwud — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2023

And here's that run-saving play from Arozarena at the expense of Freeman. You can play it over and over again and it's still going to look so good. No wonder Arozarena is an All-Star.

Randy Arozarena absolutely loves the big stage pic.twitter.com/dtRj2AjnlS — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 12, 2023

Of course, Freddie Freeman is not too shabby of a baseball player himself. The former National League Most Valuable Player of the Year and seven-time All-Star is batting .320 in the 2023 MLB regular season so far. He also has 17 home runs and 61 RBIs. As one of the most reliable and consistent offensive weapons of the Dodgers, a lot is riding on the shoulder of Freeman this season. He can't always win at the plate, though, and he got that message loud and clear after Arozarena's spectacular catch in the outfield.

Freeman and Arozarena can continue having fun with each other in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. Who knows, these two might even meet again in the Fall Classic, with both the Rays and the Dodgers still viewed as major contenders to win the World Series this year.