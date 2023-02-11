Los Angeles Dodgers’ star Freddie Freeman is representing Team Canada during the World Baseball Classic for a number of reasons. However, the biggest of them all is a heartfelt one. Freeman is looking to honor his late mother, who passed away when he was just 10-years old, during the event, per the World Baseball Classic on Twitter.

“It means a little bit extra to me,” Freeman said of playing for Team Canada during the WBC. “Obviously both my parents were born and raised in Canada… obviously my Mom passed away when I was 10-years old. So this is a way to keep her memory alive.”

Freeman added that he “lives for” keeping the memory of his late mother alive.

“And that’s what I kind of live for, to keep my Mom memory alive,” Freddie Freeman said. “It’s just a way of honoring her so people can talk about her and talk about my family. She was so instrumental in my life and I miss her every single day so this is just a cool way for me to let people know about Rosemary Freeman.”

Playing in the World Baseball Classic and representing Team Canada unquestionably means more to Freddie Freeman. The Dodgers’ first baseman will need to carry the team throughout the event. The WBC features no shortage of talent this season and Team Canada will have a tough hill to climb.

Nevertheless, Freddie Freeman will give everything he has as he looks to honor his mother. It will be interesting to see how Team Canada fares in the 2023 WBC.