The Los Angeles Dodgers are in third place in the NL West. That's not a statement that has often been said over the last decade, but after getting swept at home by the San Francisco Giants in a series that included a 15-0 loss, the Dodgers are in the worst spot they've been in quite some time.

“It’s not the ideal situation right now,” Freddie Freeman said. “It’s hard to even put into words. Every day, we come in with the right attitude, right mindset. And by the end of the day, it’s another loss. … Our team is way too good to keep going like this and go through this stretch. … We know we’re better than this. It’s hard to keep talking about it. We got to start doing it Tuesday.”

The Dodgers boast one of the most talented rosters in the MLB but they're not playing anywhere close to what they're expected as of late. LA is 5-11 in June and has dropped 18 of its last 30 games.

This isn't the first time Freeman has been part of a struggling team, but no one expected this sort of stretch for the Dodgers, especially after the team win 111 games last season. Freeman doesn’t think there will be time to panic though with a group that is so used to winning.

“I’ve been through stretches like this,” Freeman said. “So if you want a quote of panic, you’re not gonna get it from me. Because I’ve been in different spots and ended up winning the World Series. I think some guys aren’t used to it, yes. But when you have guys that have been through it, won World Series, there’s probably 70 percent of the guys in there that won World Series championships. There’s no, like, ‘this needs to happen, this needs to happen.’ I think as a collective whole, we just need to play better.”

Though they have to jump two teams to do it at the moment, there's plenty of reason to believe the Dodgers will turn things around and make a run at the division title again. If nothing else, the team is too talented to not too, as Freddie Freeman eluded to.

The best team doesn’t always win. You have to look no further than the Dodgers to know that. It still comes as a surprise when the best teams do struggle, and that's where the Dodgers stand at the moment.