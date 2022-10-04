There was no better way for Freddie Freeman to depart the Atlanta Braves in 2021 than by bringing the franchise’s first World Series since 1995. In fact, Freeman loved the franchise so much, he became emotional when he first returned to Truist Park as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

And it appears his love for the Braves has been passed along to his son Charlie, who was as happy as anyone after the Atlanta Braves swept the New York Mets to take control of the NL East.

During the Braves’ 5-3 win that saw them push their lead over the Mets to two games, Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea posted an Instagram story that showed their six-year old son doing the iconic Braves chop.

The caption wrote: “Mommy, I want the Braves to win because Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of my favorite players. 🥺”

Per Brett Greenberg:

Freddie Freeman’s son, Charlie, with the @Braves chop out in LA. pic.twitter.com/0Tnmti5W1h — Brett Greenberg (@74Talk) October 3, 2022

Freddie Freeman is still surely beloved in Atlanta despite playing for a potential postseason rival in the Dodgers. The 33-year old hit for a .295/.384/.509 slash line in 11 full seasons in a Braves uniform, to go along with impressive counting stats of 271 home runs and 941 runs batted in.

Freeman became a free agent at the end of the 2021 season, but was unable to come to an agreement with the Braves on a long-term contract despite wanting to stay. The Dodgers obliged soon thereafter, offering him a six-year $162 million deal that he couldn’t refuse. The Braves instead chose to trade for Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics and almost immediately signed him to an eight-year $168 million extension.

Nevertheless, while there is still the matter of sentimentality between Braves fans and Freddie Freeman, one cannot say that the first baseman carousel during the past offseason hasn’t worked out for all parties involved. Freeman has continued to be one of the best hitters in the league in first season with the best team in baseball, while the Braves will gladly accept a bit of a drop-off from their first baseman if that meant they would still finish the season with 100 wins or more.

At the end of the day, the Freeman family will certainly be hoping that the Dodgers and the Braves don’t meet in the postseason, for Charlie will be torn on which team to root for.