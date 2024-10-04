It was previously revealed that Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Jack Flaherty would both be in the Los Angeles Dodgers postseason starting rotation, something that was expected. The question was which pitcher would start Game 1 of the NLDS. Flaherty was potentially going to start the game, but the Dodgers revealed on Thursday that Yamamoto will start Game 1 while Flaherty will start Game 2, via the team's account on X, formerly Twitter.

So why did the Dodgers decide to start Yamamoto instead of Flaherty in Game 1?

“Andrew Friedman said the Dodgers are flipping Jack Flaherty and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the rotation Yamamoto now going Game 1. Flaherty will go Game 2.

“Friedman said it’s so Yamamoto can be available for Game 5 on an extra day of rest (as he’s gotten for every outing this year),” Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times wrote on X.

The Dodgers want Yamamoto to receive enough rest to pitch in a potential Game 5. Game 5 may not even be necessary, but if it is LA wants the star pitcher on the mound.

There were previously rumors that Shohei Ohtani could pitch at some point in the postseason. However, the Ohtani pitching rumors were recently shut down.

Still, LA will feel confident with Yamamoto and Flaherty leading the rotation. The team's pitching staff has dealt with various injury concerns this year, but the Dodgers still managed to clinch the top spot in the National League. LA's postseason frustrations in recent years may leave reason for concern, but the Dodgers feature more than enough talent to make a World Series run.

When does the Padres-Dodgers NLDS begin?

The Dodgers will host the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 8:38 PM EST in LA as the Dodgers look to get revenge on a Padres ball club that upset them in the 2022 postseason.