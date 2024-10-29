The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the World Series 3-0 as of this story's writing. It has been a quality effort from LA, as they hold a commanding lead over the New York Yankees. Freddie Freeman has led the way, while the pitching has impressed. However, there is one Dodgers player who is quietly making a big difference in the series.

Dodgers utility man Tommy Edman is slashing .364/.417/.818/1.235 across three games in the 2024 Fall Classic. He has hit one home run, recorded one RBI and scored three runs. Edman has also stolen a base.

Tommy Edman is becoming a Dodgers underlying World Series hero

Again, Freeman has been the best player in the series. Of course, superstars such as Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts have played impactful roles. And as mentioned, the pitching has kept the Yankees offense quiet for the most part.

Edman spent the first five years of his MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals. Edman joined the Dodgers in 2024 via a trade and appeared in 37 total games with the ball club. He was acquired in the same deal that saw LA land Michael Kopech, who has also made a big impact for the team.

During the regular season, Edman did not exactly tear the cover off the baseball. He ultimately slashed .237/.294/.417/.711 in his 37 games. He is not a player who is known for his offensive prowess. However, Edman's ability to play multiple positions is valuable, and he even won a Gold Glove back in 2021.

The Dodgers love his versatility. They likely did not expect his World Series offensive outburst, though. The one thing we know for sure is that the Dodgers are not complaining about it.

Edman steps up in the postseason

Edman owns a career slash line of .263/.317/.408/.726 in the regular season. He has been better in his postseason career, however, hitting .283/.311/.425/.736 in 29 total games.

Edman played in the postseason on a fairly consistent basis with the Cardinals. His big game experience surely had him prepared for the 2024 postseason. Edman knew what to expect. He even won the National League Championship Series MVP after slashing .407/.393/.630/1.022 against the New York Mets.

With that being said, Edman had never appeared in a World Series game before 2024. The Fall Classic provides a completely different element, as the entire sports world is watching. Every single moment is receiving in-depth analysis. One mistake can stick with you for your entire career.

Edman is playing with confidence, though. He is doing everything he can to help the Dodgers win games. Having a player such as Edman step up is pivotal in the big moments. Great teams have impactful depth players, and Edman is the perfect example of that.

Edman may not be a superstar. He is coming through in the clutch right now for this Dodgers team, however. The MLB world is beginning to take notice of Edman's accomplishments.

Tommy Edman and the Dodgers will look to clinch a World Series victory on Tuesday night against the Yankees in New York.