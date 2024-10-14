The Los Angeles Dodgers are up 1-0 in the NLCS after a dominant 9-0 win. Starter Jack Flaherty was spectacular, throwing seven innings and allowing only two hits. He was traded from the Tigers to his hometown Dodgers at the trade deadline. Flaherty's mom was in the crowd and the two shared a special moment after the game, as documented by MLB's social media page.

The Dodgers have dealt with starting pitching injuries all season long, which necessitated the trade for Flaherty. The Yankees were in the market for a pitcher but strayed away because of his injury history. At the time, the Tigers were out of the postseason and wanted to sell their pieces. All of these variables combined for Flaherty to land in his hometown.

The broadcast mentioned that Flaherty grew up a Dodgers fan. He estimates that he and his mom went to 100 games at Dodger Stadium growing up and now he is pitching for the team. That adds an extra level to the sweet moment after the game when the two share a long hug in the stands.

Flaherty's mom and the rest of Dodgers nation are three games away from a National League pennant and it could be the hometown kid who locks it down. He could pitch as soon as Game 5 in Queens.

Dodgers' rotation relies on Jack Flaherty and Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Those Dodgers pitching injuries did not stop when Flaherty came to town. Clayton Kershaw came back for a short time before ending up back on the injured list. Tyler Glasnow was the ace for the entire season but is now out for the season. And Shohei Ohtani cannot pitch as he recovers from a UCL injury. The good news is that the $325 million man Yoshinobu Yamamoto is back.

The 26-year-old rookie was spectacular in Game 5 against the Padres. Yamamoto threw five shutout innings and passed the baton to the bullpen who shut it down. Walker Buehler is the third starter for the Dodgers but he has been brutal this season. Manager Dave Roberts originally said Buehler would start Game 3, but anything can change.

The bullpen game against the Padres was a spectacular success. The 8-0 win in Game 4 set the stage for the winner-take-all Game 5 back in Los Angeles. Now, they will roll it out again against the Mets on a tremendous amount of rest. Flaherty's lengthy Game 1 start sets up the best possible rotation for the Dodgers moving forward.