A Jackie Robinson statue in Wichita, Kansas was reportedly found Tuesday after being broken down and burned.

A Jackie Robinson statue in Wichita, Kansas was found in a trash can on Tuesday after being broken down to pieces and burned, per Meredith Deliso of ABC News. The statue has been missing for around a week.

The awful crime is one that will not go unpunished, according to police chief Joe Sullivan.

“It's really disheartening to see the remnants of the statue, the disgraceful way it's been disrespected,” Sullivan said. “This is a direct indication of the pressure our investigators are putting on the perpetrators that committed this act.”

“Either way, we will be arresting several people for what they've done to our community.”

The statue, which was stolen from a public park in the city, is reportedly “not salvageable.” The statue was installed at a public park near League 42's baseball field. It was reportedly bought for $50,000 dollars.

The league is looking to replace the statue in an effort to continue to honor the legendary Jackie Robinson.

Robinson was unquestionably a terrific baseball player. The Hall-of-Famer brought more than just talent on the field, though. Robinson is remembered as a civil rights icon.

He spent the first part of his baseball career in the Negro Leagues before breaking the color barrier and becoming the first African American to play Major League Baseball after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Robinson is still honored to this day, as all MLB teams wear his No. 42 on Jackie Robinson Day in April.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this situation as they are made available.