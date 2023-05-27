Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Julio Urias reportedly felt a “a little bit of soreness” in his hamstring while working out Friday, per Fabian Ardaya. The news is obviously fairly concerning given that Urias is battling back from a hamstring injury, but he still is expected to throw a bullpen Tuesday.

Urias was placed on the 15-day IL with a hamstring strain following an inconsistent first portion of the 2023 season. The reigning NL ERA champion has struggled with command of the zone, often leaving pitches in hittable locations this season.

Nevertheless, the Dodgers need Julio Urias to return soon. Dustin May is still dealing with an injury, while Walker Buehler will not return until September at the earliest. Noah Syndergaard has continued to struggle for the Dodgers as well.

Ardaya also reported that Dodgers’ No. 2 overall prospect and top pitching prospect Bobby Miller will get at least one more start in the rotation. Miller impressed in his MLB debut, allowing just one run over five innings. If he pitches well again in his next outing, the Dodgers may consider making him a permanent part of their rotation in 2023. He features an immensely high-ceiling and could emerge as a breakout star for LA.

For now, Miller will focus on performing well in his second ever big league start.

It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for the Dodgers’ pitching staff. They still have a good amount of depth in the minor leagues, but there’s no question that the MLB rotation is dealing with uncertainty at the moment.