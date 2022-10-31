Justin Turner in ‘wait-and-see mode’ regarding Dodgers contract

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner won the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award on Monday, which is given to a player who represents the sport “through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

By no surprise, Turner, who will be awarded the trophy on Monday prior to Game 3 of the World Series, was also asked about his future in LA because he does have a club option for 2023 worth $16 million. At this point, the veteran is just waiting to see how everything plays out. Via the OC Register:

“I’m as aware of my contract status as you guys are,” Justin Turner said, describing it as being “just in limbo, waiting to hear what’s going to happen.”

“I haven’t heard anything. I haven’t had any conversations. So I guess I’m kind of in idle and wait-and-see mode.”

LA has five days after the conclusion of the Fall Classic to exercise his club option, or else Turner becomes a free agent. He’s spent nine seasons in LA and also grew up in Southern California, therefore it would obviously be sad if the slugger didn’t return to the Dodgers.

Turner hit .278 with 13 homers and 81 RBI in 2022, serving as a key piece of the Los Angeles offense. He’s hit at least .278 in each of the last six seasons and would undoubtedly garner a lot of interest on the open market.

With Trae Turner also hitting free agency this winter, there could potentially be a whole different-looking left side of the infield come 2023 Opening Day. Only time will tell.