Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner enjoyed a tremendous season in 2022, serving as one of the most reliable batters in a loaded lineup. Turner has one more year left on his contract with the Dodgers, but it’s a club option for the 2023 season worth $16 million. The Dodgers have yet to make an official decision regarding Turner’s future with the team, but the veteran infielder is hopeful of returning to Los Angeles for another go around, and even remaining there for the rest of his career.

"It would be great to end my career as a Dodger." @redturn2 talks about winning the Roberto Clemente award, NLDS loss & his future. FULL INTERVIEW w/@RogginAndRodney: https://t.co/hVCGhL0MQS pic.twitter.com/1gMCYXTSZm — AM 570 LA Sports (@AM570LASports) November 3, 2022

In an interview on 570 LA Sports radio, Turner admitted that he’s hopeful of being a Dodger for the rest of his career.

“I’m hoping everything works out and it’s in a Dodger uniform,” said Turner. “It would be great to end my career as a Dodger.”

Dodgers fans would certainly welcome Turner back to LA after the sensational season he registered in 2022. Across 128 games, Turner slashed .278/.350/.438 with 13 home runs, 81 RBI, and 36 doubles. During the second half of the season, Turner logged a .889 OPS with 82 total bases in just 44 games.

While $16 million is a lofty price tag for a 37-year-old, bringing back Turner for another ride ahead of what could very well be his final season in MLB would be well worth the investment. The Dodgers will be hoping to bounce back with a World Series run in 2023 and Turner could prove critical to getting that done. His second half showed he has plenty left in the tank, so that should quell any concerns about his production.

Hopefully, Justin Turner gets his wish and the Dodgers pick up his player option for the 2023 season. The franchise will have until five days after the World Series to make their decision on Turner’s contract.