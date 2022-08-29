Justin Turner’s NSFW callout of Cardinals prospect for throwing 100 mph across the diamond

Justin Turner is not a fan of infielders throwing gas in the infield. The Los Angeles Dodgers called out an infield prospect for throwing 100-plus MPH during the MLB Futures Game. The infielder, although Turner never directly named anyone specifically, was presumably St. Louis Cardinals prospect Masyn Wynn. During the MLB Futures Game, Wynn delivered a throw from shortstop that was clocked at 100.5 MPH. The throw drew plenty of headlines including an article on MLB.com.

Justin Turner caught up with the Starting 9 crew to give his NSFW take on infielders throwing heat across the diamond.

“Think about the Futures Game, that shortstop right,” Turner said. “They are like oh my God this kid just threw a ball 100 miles an hour across the diamond. And it’s like, who f***ing cares!”

Justin Turner did not hold back in his assessment of the infielder. He followed up his remark by explaining why infielders don’t need to focus on throwing hard.

“He doesn’t need to do that. That just means he’s going to make a bunch of errors if he does that. Let’s get under control, and hit the guy in the chest every time.”

Wynn, and all young infielders for that matter, would be smart to take Justin Turner’s advice. He’s an established veteran who’s been one of the better third baseman in baseball for quite some time. Turner may have a future has an infield coach as well.

He will likely get a mixed reaction from people in the MLB world. Some will call him out for his criticism of Wynn, while others will applaud what he said. But in the end, Justin Turner is not wrong in his assessment.