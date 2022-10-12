Key Dodgers reliever not available for Game 2 vs. Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres thanks to some timely offense and solid pitching from the bullpen after Jose Urias lasted just five innings. However, one of their arms from Tuesday, Evan Phillips, won’t be available for Wednesday’s contest, says Dave Roberts. But, Alex Vesia is an option to pitch for the second night in a row.

Via Fabian Ardaya:

“Bullpen usage update, per Dave Roberts: Alex Vesia is available after 1.2 IP yesterday. They’ll try to stay away from Evan Phillips.”

Phillips tossed one inning, giving up one hit, one walk, and induced a massive double play with runners on first and second:

Gavin Lux and Trea Turner got Evan Phillips out of a jam.pic.twitter.com/OU3w5DZ8Sc — Dodger Blue (@DodgerBlue1958) October 12, 2022

The 28-year-old has been one of the Dodgers’ most reliable pen arms this year, going 7-3 with a stellar 1.14 ERA in 64 appearances. Phillips also owns a WHIP of 0.76. Dominant.

Vesia meanwhile went 1.2 innings in the series opener and absolutely diced, surrendering one hit and striking out three. He could take the mound again. They’ve also got the likes of Dustin May, Brusdar Graterol, and Chris Martin available. The latter closed things out in Game 1 after Craig Kimbrel was left off the NLDS roster after his late-season struggles.

It could be a legitimate pitching duel on Wednesday evening at Dodger Stadium as Clayton Kershaw faces Yu Darvish, two elite arms. Nevertheless, the LA bullpen will be relied upon to clean up the mess if there is one. After all, they had the second-lowest ERA of any relief group in the entire Majors in 2022 at 2.87, just behind the Astros.

We’ll definitely see Evan Phillips later in this series.