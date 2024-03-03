Los Angeles Dodgers fans are surely ecstatic to see Kike Hernandez back in Southern California, but the reunion almost didn't happen.
Hernandez nearly signed with the New York Yankees instead, as reported by Bob Nightengale. He did speak to Andrew Friedman though and gave the Dodgers the opportunity to match the Bronx Bombers' offer.
“I talked to Andrew and I was like, ‘Hey, if we can’t make something happen in the next couple of days, I’m going to have to turn the page and go somewhere else because I need to do what’s best for me and my family,’’ Hernandez told reporters. “I felt like opportunities were starting to go away by waiting too long.”
Kike Hernandez is a much-needed addition to the Dodgers outfield and he'll definitely get more playing time in LA compared to the Big Apple. The veteran wasn't too happy with how the free agency process played out however, voicing his displeasure with the number of quality big leaguers who are still unsigned.
Via The Athletic:
“I mean, it’s been terrible,” Hernández said. “There’s still a lot of really good quality baseball players, big leaguers that are more than capable of being everyday guys on a lot of teams, and the fact that they’re still out there, it’s a shame. It seems like a lot of the owners had an excuse in terms of the TV deal and things like that. It was a very weird offseason and it still is for some guys. It doesn’t seem like things are picking up either for some of those guys, which is shameful.”
Although Kike Hernandez did sign three weeks into camp, there's no question he's happy to be back with the Dodgers and the LA faithful are undoubtedly pleased he's in Dodger Blue rather than pinstripes.