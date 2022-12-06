By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Texas Rangers and Andrew Heaney came to terms on a deal pending a physical, per Ken Rosenthal. The Heaney move comes just days after Texas landed Jacob deGrom. The Rangers’ focus was on adding offense a season ago, but it is clear that they are going all in on pitching this offseason.

Heaney’s contract is worth $25M over 2 years with incentives that can raise the total to $37M, per FOX Sports: MLB on Twitter.

Both Andrew Heaney and Jacob DeGrom dealt with injuries last year. As a result, Texas’ pitching moves come with risk. But if both pitchers can stay healthy, the Rangers will reap the benefits.

Heaney is no stranger to the AL West, spending 2015-2021 in Anaheim with the Angels. However, he never found his footing with the Halos. Andrew Heaney always displayed an impressive strikeout ceiling. But the left-hander only posted an ERA of under 4 once with the Angels. He struggled with the New York Yankees as well after being traded in 2021.

But the Los Angeles Dodgers helped Andrew Heaney find himself, as he ultimately posted a 3.10 ERA in 16 games for the Dodgers in 2022. His strong year led to this deal with the Rangers.

Heaney reportedly received attention from various teams this offseason. The Toronto Blue Jays were regarded as a contender to sign him prior to the Rangers-Heaney news. Some people even felt as if Heaney could re-sign with the Angels. But the left-hander is prepared to settle in with Texas.

The Rangers’ chances of competing in the AL West are still slim with the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners in the mix. But Texas is certainly giving both of those teams something to think about.