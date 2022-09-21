Dodgers equal Yankees record after win over Diamondbacks, adding to NL West dominance

The Los Angeles Dodgers won their fifth straight game in the matinee of their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, using a five-run eighth inning to power to a victory. But the win was more than just an extension of the Dodgers’ greatness in 2022, which has them currently just four victories away from setting a new franchise record for regular season wins. It was historic.

The Dodgers equaled this New York Yankees record with their win over the division-rival Diamondbacks, which added to their impressive dominance over the NL West.

The Dodgers are 48-16 vs NL West opponents this season. Their .750 win percentage ties the 2019 Yankees for the best win percentage vs divisional opponents through game 147 of a regular season (min. 30 divisional games played). https://t.co/PjDy1HnABK — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 20, 2022

The Dodgers equaled the 2019 Yankees, who also had a .750 winning percentage against their division through 147 games, per ESPN. Los Angeles’ 48-16 record within the NL West includes a 15-4 mark against the San Francisco Giants and a 12-4 ledger vs. the San Diego Padres.

Thought to be one of baseball’s stronger divisions heading into the 2022 season, the Dodgers have made quick work of their rivals. It’s one of the reasons that the club is on cruise control heading into the postseason, which is set to begin on October 7.

And the greatness of the Dodgers hasn’t just been limited to the National League, as they’ve taken care of business in Interleague play, posting a 15-5 record. Any way you slice it, this Dodgers team, with a mind-boggling +333 run differential, is the favorite to hoist the World Series trophy this year.

But for now, the Dodgers’ primary focus will be on adding to that impressive level of NL West success. That opportunity will come in the second game of the doubleheader vs. the Diamondbacks, which begins later on Tuesday evening.