The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Our MLB odds series has our Cardinals Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cardinals Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are drifting and show no immediate signs of escaping mediocrity. This doesn’t mean they never will, only that they are currently stuck and have to find some answers to their problems, which are numerous. They don’t have Trea Turner or Justin Turner. They don’t have Cody Bellinger. Even though Bellinger wasn’t a supremely consistent hitter, his defense was excellent and could be relied on.

The Dodger pitching staff doesn’t have Walker Buehler. Tony Gonsolin only recently returned to action and is operating within a limited pitch count. The bullpen is not as strong as it previously was. Freddie Freeman is in a big hitting slump. A lot of different problems and deficits are hitting the Dodgers at the same time. The fact that they and the San Diego Padres are struggling to win games — they are both near .500 entering the final weekend of April — is one of the bigger stories of the early part of the 2023 MLB season.

Here are the Cardinals-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Dodgers Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-170)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+140)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Dodgers

TV: Apple TV+ (joined in progress after the conclusion of Phillies-Astros on Apple TV)

Stream: Apple TV+

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals put together a complete ballgame on Thursday, beating the San Francisco Giants 6-0 to salvage one game from the three-game series in the Bay Area and snap a losing skid. The Cardinals, several games under .500, have been one of the notable disappointments from the early part of the season. The Redbirds know they have to get their act together. The win over the Giants might have reset the dial for everyone in the dugout, giving this team a measure of both relief and confidence. The Cardinals certainly have talent on paper. Maybe now that talent will be manifested in reality.

St. Louis is facing a Dodger team which just lost a three-game series to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Dodgers have lost three consecutive series to the Bucs, one of the more shocking facts you will find in modern Major League Baseball. Los Angeles is in a funk, and the Cardinals are catching L.A. at the right time.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have Dustin May as their starter. May can throw gas with late movement and bite on his pitches. He stands a very good chance of handcuffing Cardinal hitters and limiting St. Louis’ production and overall output. If May is on his game, a slumbering Dodger offense which has struggled to attain high-level consistency this season will have a larger margin for error. If May pitches well, the Dodgers are very likely to perform better on offense and win by multiple runs. The Dodger bats aren’t going to remain quiet for this long. At some point, Los Angeles is going to bust loose.

Final Cardinals-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers, with Dustin May, should limit the Cardinals to fewer than four runs. That should be enough for the Dodgers to not only win, but cover on the run line, too.

Final Cardinals-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5