Dodgers make big Justin Turner injury decision

The Los Angeles Dodgers are rolling right now. They own MLB’s best record and swept the San Diego Padres over the weekend. And the team received even more good news on Tuesday. LA officially activated third baseman Justin Turner from the injured list, per Dodgers reporter Kirsten Watson. They optioned INF/OF Miguel Vargas in a corresponding move.

Turner had been dealing with an abdomen injury since mid-July. He was listed as day-to-day for a week and was later placed on the injured list. The injury was never anything too serious, but Justin Turner wanted to get fully healthy before returning to action.

The veteran has endured a down season in 2022. In 86 games, Turner has slashed just .257/.332/.405 with a .738 OPS. Additionally, he’s clubbed 8 home runs and driven in 54 runs for the Dodgers. But Turner is valuable to the ball club regardless of performance. He’s a fan-favorite who brings crucial leadership to the team. His veteran experience is vital to the Dodgers’ success as well.

And in the end, his numbers aren’t all that bad. He is still productive and will be important for the team down the stretch. The Dodgers are happy to have Justin Turner back in the lineup.

Los Angeles holds a comfortable lead in the NL West. They should have no problem wrapping up the division. But for a team that has won only 1 World Series over the past 30 years, we can expect them to continue playing hard and making moves. The Dodgers cannot afford to take anything for granted.