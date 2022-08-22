Dodgers make intriguing Max Muncy contract decision amid lackluster season

The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed Max Muncy to a 1-year, $13.5 million dollar contract extension with a $10 million dollar club option for 2024, per Bob Nightengale. Muncy is in the midst of a down season but is still a valuable asset to the team. The Dodgers certainly realize what he brings to the table and rewarded him for it.

Max Muncy has been a vital piece to the puzzle for the Dodgers over the past few years. He posted arguably the best season of his career in 2021. The versatile infielder slashed .249/.368/.527 with a .895 OPS and 36 home runs. His combination of pure power and plate discipline made him a constant threat to draw a walk or hit a homer. But that narrative has not held true in 2022.

Muncy is slashing just .190/.326/.386 with .711 OPS and 16 home runs as of this story’s publication. After striking out just 120 times last year, he’s already punched out 102 times this season.

But the Dodgers obviously believe in him.

The Dodgers had a $13 million dollar club option on Max Muncy for the end of this season. Instead of waiting to make a decision on that option, they ultimately decided to give him a $13.5 million dollar extension with the aforementioned 2024 club option.

The 2024 club option is an intelligent addition to the contract by Los Angeles. If Muncy finds his groove in 2023, they will be able to accept the option and not overpay for him in free agency. But if Muncy struggles once again next year, they can simply decline the option and let him walk in free agency. So next year will be an important one for Max Muncy.

But for now, he will focus on helping the Dodgers reach the World Series in 2022.