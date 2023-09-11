The Los Angeles Dodgers are continuing to display signs of fully moving on from Julio Urías following his recent arrest. The Dodgers pitcher was arrested following an MLS game after an alleged altercation with a woman. It marked his second arrest since 2019, and he was placed on administrative leave following the incident. Urías' MLB future is in question, but he will probably never throw another pitch for the Dodgers again. According to images posted to X (formerly Twitter) by Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, the Dodgers seem to be painting over murals that feature Urías.

It appears the Dodgers have covered up or painted over a couple murals at Dodger Stadium featuring Julio Urías pic.twitter.com/FFqy5eOJQL — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) September 11, 2023

As Harris notes in the post, the Dodgers appeared to paint over some of the murals, while covering others.

It goes beyond murals though. Urías reportedly no longer has a locker in the Dodgers' clubhouse, per David Vassegh of SportsNet LA.

“Kolten Wong now occupies the locker that used to belong to Julio Urías in #Dodgers clubhouse,” Vassegh reported.

Dodgers seemingly moving on from Julio Urías

The Dodgers faced a decision on Trevor Bauer after he was eligible to return following his suspension during this past offseason. Los Angeles could have either brought Bauer back and risked upsetting many fans and possibly even players, or let him go. LA opted for the latter.

With Urías, though, the team won't have to make a decision since the left-hander was set to hit free agency anyway. The Dodgers probably would have released him following this incident regardless. Now the only question is whether or not other teams will choose to sign him.

Urías helped Los Angeles win the 2020 World Series. He enjoyed many spectacular moments on the field for the ball club. His legacy with the Dodgers will forever be tarnished as a result of his off-the-field actions though.