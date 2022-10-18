Dodgers president’s 2-word response when asked if Dave Roberts would be back after MLB playoff exit

Los Angeles Dodgers president Andrew Friedman said that Dave Roberts will “100 percent” be back in LA next season, per Sarah Wexler.

Roberts has received criticism for LA’s playoff struggles. Dodgers fans and fans of other teams alike have called out Dave Roberts for his inability to lead a World Series winning ball club (with the exception of the shortened 2020 World Series win).

However, Friedman believes the Roberts criticism is unfair, per Fox Sports: MLB.

“I don’t think the criticism that Dave has received is fair. I think its human nature to want to point the finger at someone. I feel like this was an organizational failure in the postseason.”

The Dodgers won 111 games during the regular season. Their methods work over a long period of time, and that is a difficult fact to debate. But their playoff shortcomings have been an issue for the organization. And unfortunately for Dave Roberts, he’s taken no shortage of heat for that.

In addition to Dave Roberts’ future, Friedman also said he hopes to have Clayton Kershaw back in a Dodgers uniform next season.

“My strong hope is that Clayton Kershaw is pitching here next year,” Friedman said. “But for him to figure out what makes most sense for his family is what we’re going to afford him time to do.”

The Dodgers will look to run it back with Dave Roberts and potentially Clayton Kershaw once again in 2023. The 2023 campaign will once again be a World Series or bust year for the Dodgers organization.