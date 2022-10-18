Dodgers president’s strong message on Clayton Kershaw’s future

Will Clayton Kershaw stay in Los Angeles with the Dodgers next season? Dodgers president Andrew Friedman recently addressed the topic, per Mike DiGiovanna.

“My strong hope is that Clayton Kershaw is pitching here next year,” Friedman said. “But for him to figure out what makes most sense for his family if what we’re going to afford him time to do.”

Clayton Kershaw is set to hit free agency this offseason. He’s hit free agency before but re-signed in LA. He is already a Dodgers legend and seeing him in a different uniform would look odd. Nevertheless, there is a possibility that Kershaw signs elsewhere. But Andrew Friedman and the Dodgers would love to bring him back.

The 34-year old left-hander posted impressive results despite being limited due to injuries in 2022. Clayton Kershaw finished the campaign with a 12-3 record to go along with a superb 2.28 ERA. He added a 0.94 WHIP while striking out 137 batters in 126.1 innings pitched.

While most people believe Clayton Kershaw will either sign back with the Dodgers or land on another team, retirement rumors have also surfaced. Kershaw recently commented on potential retirement.

“We’ll see what happens,” Kershaw said. “Going home and being around and being a full-time dad changes your perspective on things. But as of right now, I’d say I’ll play again.”

Clayton Kershaw is still expected to re-sign with the Dodgers. But there are other options on the table. We will continue to provide updates on Kershaw in MLB free agency as updates are made available.