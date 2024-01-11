The Dodgers and Cubs are reportedly working on a big trade involving top prospect Michael Busch and reliever Yency Almonte.

It was originally reported that the Los Angeles Dodgers were close to trading reliever Yency Almonte to the Chicago Cubs, per Juan Toribio of MLB.com. However, it was later revealed that the teams were working on an even bigger trade that would include Almonte. Toribio also reported that LA's No. 2 prospect Michael Busch was being sent to the Cubs.

UPDATE: Jeff Passan of ESPN reported details of the full trade:

“Full trade: The Chicago Cubs are acquiring third baseman Michael Busch and reliever Yency Almonte from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for a pair of toolsy teenaged prospects, left-handed starter Jackson Ferris and outfielder Zyhir Hope, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Ferris is the Cubs No. 8 prospect. Both Ferris and Hope are young players who offer intriguing potential. Still, the Dodgers' decision to trade Busch is surprising.

Dodgers sending Busch, Almonte to Cubs

Beginning with Almonte, the 29-year-old reliever has played an impactful role in the Dodgers bullpen over the past few years. 2023 was a struggle for him, though, as he recorded a 5.06 ERA in 49 games pitched.

The inclusion of Busch in the trade will cause some Dodgers fans to wonder why LA made this deal. After all, the infielder displayed signs of potential after making his MLB debut this past season.

However, rumors of a potential Busch trade began to swirl this offseason. Mookie Betts is expected to primarily play second base in 2024. Gavin Lux and Max Muncy will handle shortstop and third base. So that leaves Busch in a difficult spot.

The Dodgers could have kept him in the minor leagues, or tried to move him to the outfield. He's too talented of a prospect to simply keep in a utility role, however.

But the Dodgers instead opted to trade him to the Cubs as part of this deal. LA has obviously done more than enough this winter to find success in 2024, so trading Busch and Almonte in this deal helps to improve their farm system for the future.

Cubs fans should be excited about the trade. Almonte is a reliever who has found success in the past, and Busch may end up developing into a star.