As the Los Angeles Dodgers look to get a spark from their pitching staff, they have turned to one of the best players in their farm system. Dodgers fans won’t have to wait too long to see the newest Los Angeles call up take the mound.

Gavin Stone has been called up from AAA, via Juan Toribio of MLB.com. Stone is poised to make his MLB debut against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Los Angeles drafted Stone in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft. He has made 55 appearances at the minor league level, pitching to a 13-10 record with a 2.69 ERA and a 333/81 K/BB ratio. Stone has pitched six games at AAA this season, holding a 2-2 record with a 4.74 ERA and a 27/12 K/BB ratio.

While Stone’s AAA ERA numbers look inflated, the right-hander has shown major improvement over his recent outings. In his last two starts, Stone has gone 1-0 with a 0.93 ERA and a 13/4 K/BB ratio. Stone’s rapid turnaround helped him earn his call up with the Dodgers.

Gavin Stone comes to Los Angeles with plenty of hype. He ranks as the fourth-best prospect, and the second-best pitcher, in the Dodgers organization, via MLB Pipeline. Furthermore, Stone ranks as the 49th-best prospect in all of baseball.

The right-hander will have a tough task against the Phillies in his MLB debut. However, if his recent starts are any indicator, Stone seems up for the challenge. The Dodgers certainly are, as Los Angeles will finally get a look at one of the best prospects in their system.