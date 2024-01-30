Former Dodgers outfielder, who is now with the Diamondbacks, was roasted on social media for a head-scratching take.

Joc Pederson signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks this offseason and is ready to help AZ attempt to upset the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. Pederson, of course, used to play for the Dodgers. He understands that defeating LA, especially with Shohei Ohtani now on the team, will be difficult. However, his decision to use Patrick Mahomes as an example of an “underdog” has not been well-received by fans.

“That's why you play the games,” Pederson said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “Patrick Mahomes was as an underdog last week and he came back and smoked the Baltimore Ravens, which nobody really saw coming.”

Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were technically the underdogs while playing on the road against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. But Kansas City has developed a dynasty and they won the Super Bowl just last season. So Mahomes, who is the best quarterback in the NFL, is not exactly the best example of a current underdog.

Dodgers, MLB fans react to Pederson's comments

Fans did not take long to start roasting Pederson on X (formerly Twitter).

“Calling Mahomes an underdog is wild,” one fan wrote.

“Let's put the facts in order: 1. Mahomes was not an underdog. The Ravens were favored to win, but not as much as people keep saying. 2. People conveniently forget the Ravens defense shut Mahomes and the Chiefs out in the 2nd half. He was good, but nowhere near as the media says,” another fan added.

“Possibly the worst analogy of an underdog story,” a third fan chimed in.

There is no denying the fact that the Diamondbacks are the underdog in the NL West in comparison to the Dodgers. If anything, Mahomes and the Chiefs are more comparable to the Dodgers.

Nevertheless, Pederson would love nothing more than to lead the Diamondbacks to a division title over his former team. But Los Angeles features one of the best rosters in baseball so that will prove to be a challenge. The question is whether or not the Dodgers can take care of business in the playoffs, something that has been a struggle in recent years.