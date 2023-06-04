The New York Yankees didn't have the greatest start to the 2023 season, but they are beginning to find their stride as the campaign progresses. After picking up a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night, the Yanks are sitting ten games above .500, and once again, much of their success is due to star outfielder Aaron Judge, which makes Aaron Boone very happy.

Judge was turning heads once again on Saturday night, as he robbed J.D. Martinez of an extra-base hit that almost certainly would have driven in a run by crashing through a wall to make the catch, which he preceded by lining a 113.7 mph home run just over the wall in left field. After the game, Boone was practically pinching himself for getting the chance to watch Judge play.

“I keep trying to tell myself every now and then to appreciate what we're watching. He's just one of the great players we'll see, and he does it in so many ways, and he's the best person.” – Aaron Boone, ESPN

Some folks were skeptical of the massive nine-year, $360 million deal Judge was handed over the previous offseason, but so far, his numbers have been fantastic at the plate (.291 BA, 19 HR, 40 RBI, 1.078 OPS). Judge has basically been a human highlight-reel yet again to start this season, and he is leading the Yanks back up the standings in the crowded American League East. While it's still early in the season, if Judge can keep playing at this high-level, New York immediately becomes one of the most dangerous teams in the MLB.