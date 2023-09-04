The Los Angeles Dodgers issued a statement after news broke of Julio Urías' arrest, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time,” the statement reads.

Urías was arrested for “corporal injury on a spouse,” according to Ardaya and Sam Blum of The Athletic. The Dodgers star pitcher was later charged with a felony for the incident. However, he was released on a $50,000 bond Monday after originally being arrested on Sunday night, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

He was arrested but not charged for an incident that occurred in 2019 between Julio Urías and a woman. The left-hander received a suspension from MLB after an its own investigation. He's continued to pitch in MLB and has established himself as one of the best pitchers in the game.

Since 2019, Urías has become an All-Star caliber pitcher who played a pivotal role in the Dodgers' 2020 World Series victory. He was also an NL Cy Young finalist in 2022.

Injury concerns have limited Urías at times during the 2023 season. Still, Los Angeles expected him to help lead the rotation down the stretch and into the postseason. Now that appears to be highly unlikely following news of Urías' arrest.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today revealed when Julio Urías will appear in court.

“Julio Urías is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27, nine days before the #Dodgers open the postseason,” Nightengale reported.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this story as they are made available.