A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers went absolutely bonkers at the plate from start to finish of their three-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies which ended Wednesday night with a 10-6 LA victory.

To further underscore how hot the Dodgers’ offense was during that homestand, ESPN Stats & Info shared that the total runs Los Angeles scored overall versus the Phillies the past few days was the most in a three-game series since the franchise moved from Brooklyn to its current location in the late 1950s.

“The Dodgers scored 36 runs in their series against the Phillies. That ties their most in any 3-game series since moving to Los Angeles in 1958 and is their most ever in a 3-game series at Dodger Stadium.”

Max Muncy made sure that the Dodgers will come away with a sweep of the Phillies when he unloaded a walk-off grand slam to break a 6-6 tie in the final game of the series. Prior to that, Los Angeles blasted the Phillies in the series opener last Monday to the tune of a 13-4 score. Then the Dodgers scored that many runs again the following day in a 13-1 victory.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With their sweep of the Phillies, the Dodgers have improved their record to 19-13 and also extended their win streak to six games. They also swept the St. Louis Cardinals in a prior three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

Coming up next for Los Angeles is a three-game series at PETCO Park versus the San Diego Padres that will begin on Friday.

Among qualified players, Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with 25 runs so far in the 2023 MLB season.