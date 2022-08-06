The baseball world was shaken to its core a few days ago when long-time Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vincent “Vin” Scully passed away. Scully was one of the most recognizable announcers in baseball. His ability to weave stories in between games and his passion for the sport endeared him to many fans.

On Friday, the Dodgers hosted a special ceremony for Vin Scully prior to their game against the San Diego Padres. A memorial was set up outside Dodger stadium for fans to put their tribute on for the acclaimed announcer. (via ClutchPoints)

Tributes to Vin Scully at the Dodger Stadium sign 💙 (via @Dodgers) pic.twitter.com/i70v3V8B4x — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 6, 2022

Prior to the game, the Dodgers also played a touching video package honoring the life of Vin Scully. It’s a worthy tribute, one that captures the essence of Scully’s impact to the fans. Many fans referred to him as another grandfather with the way he told stories about the players on the field.

The Dodgers put together a video to pay tribute to Vin Scully ahead of tonight's game 🥹pic.twitter.com/9WxZGokk76 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 6, 2022

Scully was the announcer for the Dodgers’ home games from 1950 – 2016. He was an integral part of baseball history, calling games from way back in history. He was beloved even by rival team’s fans due to his relatability and his ability to honor other players. His talent was so undeniable on the mic, and he had the charisma to make even the most boring games be exciting.

The sports world lost a true icon in Vin Scully. The Dodgers legend brought baseball to the mainstream, and allowed many new fans to understand the sport we all know and love today. Wherever he is now, he’s surely watching the Dodgers’ baseball game with gusto. May he rest in peace.