Published November 19, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Recent rumors suggest that the chase for Aaron Judge is down to the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. But according to the latest reports, the Los Angeles Dodgers could crash the party and make it a three-horse race instead.

The Dodgers are believed to be preparing to make a run for Judge, especially after they got $100 million off their books. The team freed up plenty of money after letting Cody Bellinger become a free agent, along with Craig Kimbrel, Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney, David Price, Trea Turner and Justin Turner.

It isn’t the first time that the Dodgers have been linked with Judge. Earlier in the offseason, it was reported that they were prepared to let Trea Turner walk in order to make a big play for the newly crowned AL MVP. By the looks of it, that seems to be the case.

Sure enough, landing Aaron Judge would be difficult for the Dodgers, especially with the Yankees considered the favorites to re-sign him. After all, the 30-year-old is coming off a historic year with the team when he set a new American League record for most home runs (62) in a single season.

It remains to be seen what Judge ends up doing, though the wait might not be too long amid recent talks that the star outfielder is going to sign with a team quickly. Judge apparently believes that signing early would help his team build out their roster better for a potential World Series run.