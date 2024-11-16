The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly agreed to a contract with former Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Joe Jacques, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

“Left-handed reliever Joe Jacques signs a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have given him an invite to their big-league camp next spring. He pitched in 25 games in the big leagues with the Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks the past two years,” Nightengale wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Jacques, 29, made his MLB debut in 2023 with the Red Sox, posting a 5.06 ERA across 26.2 innings of work. He appeared in a total of two MLB games in 2024, one with the Red Sox and one with the Diamondbacks. Now he is set to head to the Dodgers on a minor league contract.

Dodgers making moves after World Series victory

Los Angeles is fresh off a World Series victory. The Dodgers are expected to be active in MLB free agency as they look to build a World Series contender once again. Of course, LA already features more than enough talent to make another Fall Classic run, but they have always been an organization that believes in having plenty of depth on the roster.

The Dodgers' World Series victory was impressive, but they want to develop a true dynasty. Adding a player such as Jacques will not draw too much attention, but it is a move that could pay dividends in 2025.

Los Angeles excels at getting the most out of pitchers. They have helped a number of hurlers turn their careers around over the years. Whether it is as a starter or reliever, pitchers tend to find their footing after pitching for the Dodgers. Perhaps Joe Jacques will take a step forward in his career and emerge as a reliable bullpen option in Los Angeles.