Clayton Kershaw is set to return from injury on Thursday. With Kershaw being activated from the 60-day injured list, LA has designated relief pitcher Ricky Vanasco for assignment, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Vanasco has appeared in only two games for the Dodgers in 2024. He surrendered three earned runs across three innings of work during that span.

At just 25 years old, Vanasco should still be able to find an opportunity at the MLB level down the road. The Dodgers ultimately cleared a space on the 40-man roster by designating Vanasco, however.

Kershaw has not pitched for the Dodgers since 2023. He underwent offseason shoulder surgery, a procedure that made some people around the MLB world wonder if the pitcher would consider retirement. Instead, Kershaw re-signed with the Dodgers.

Los Angeles knew that the future Hall of Famer would not be able to pitch until mid-summer. The Dodgers were still more than willing to bring Kershaw back given everything he means to the organization. The idea of Kershaw pitching in any other uniform seemingly didn't appeal to the star hurler or the team.

Clayton Kershaw on verge of making 2024 debut in Giants-Dodgers game

The Dodgers will host the Giants on Thursday at 4:10 PM EST. The contest is set to feature a tremendous pitching matchup with Giants ace Logan Webb opposing Kershaw on the mound.

Webb, an All-Star in 2024, is one of the better pitchers in baseball. The Dodgers will try to find a way to give Kershaw run support in his season debut. However, it will be challenging with Webb on the mound.

Kershaw may be limited on Thursday. He is 36 years old and injuries have been problematic for him over the past few years. Los Angeles will manage his return with caution.

Nevertheless, Dodgers fans are excited to see the superstar back in action on Thursday. As of this story's writing, the Dodgers lead the series 2-0. However, LA and San Francisco will play on Wednesday evening at 10:10 PM EST before Thursday's clash.