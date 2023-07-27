After a breathtaking campaign last season where he finished with an impressive 2.14 ERA, Tony Gonsolin has struggled to replicate that success in 2023. The Los Angeles Dodgers starter has an ERA well over four now following a forgettable start against the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday where he gave up five earned on seven hits in five innings of work.

Gonsolin couldn't help but acknowledge his inconsistencies as of late, but he remains focused on trying to turn things around. Via MLB.com:

“Yeah, results have sucked,” Gonsolin said. “They’ve been what they are. But I’m just trying to stay with the process.”

The 29-year-old has now surrendered a minimum of four earned runs in six of his last seven starts dating back to June 18th. For a guy who was so dominant and reliable a year ago, it's simply not good enough. Tony Gonsolin owns a 5-4 record and 4.25 ERA in 16 appearances. Ever since he returned from the IL in May, it's been a nightmare.

Given Gonsolin's inability to put his best foot forward every fifth day, it could result in the Dodgers going out and adding a starting pitcher at Tuesday's trade deadline. That was already a possibility, but with their ace from 22′ struggling immensely, the need for another arm in the rotation has grown. Plus, LA just traded Noah Syndergaard, too.

“I think that the pitching and potentially seeking starting depth has been a topic of conversation that we’re certainly mindful of, and we’ll see what happens,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I know our guys are working hard to see if we can add some depth and raise the floor, raise the ceiling, any way you want to look at it.”

Gonsolin will likely take the hill again next Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics at home.