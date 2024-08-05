The Los Angeles Dodgers community received good news on Sunday when it was announced that Freddie Freeman's son had returned home from the hospital. Many expressed their relief, including team part-owner Magic Johnson. Posting on X, Johnson shared the news to his followers.

“Cookie and I are overjoyed that our prayers have been answered!” Johnson wrote. “Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea’s son Maximus is home and progressing towards a full recovery!”

On a joint Instagram post days ago, Freeman and his wife revealed that their son Max was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, an autoimmune condition that attacks the nerves. The couple noted how, around a week ago, Max had to be hospitalized as his body “went into full body paralysis.” Nonetheless, the couple ended the post on a hopeful tone, revealing that Max had already been “excavated from his breathing tube and “taken off of the ventilator.”

Freeman and his wife then gave an update on Sunday, revealing that their son was finally home after an eight-day stay in the hospital's pediatric ICU.

“After 8 long days in the Pediatric ICU we are officially HOME!” the post read. “Max still has a long road ahead of him to regain his strength and relearn how to walk. But we are so thankful to have our family back together.”

Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers as of late

Over a week ago, Freeman had taken leave from the Dodgers to be with his son. The infielder's last game was on Thursday, July 25, when LA got the best out of the San Francisco Giants to end their four-game series.

Before his emergency departure, Freeman had been batting .288 with 67 RBI and 16 homers in 379 at-bats this season. The left-handed batter was just named an All-Star for the eighth time in his career, and he's already produced two grand slams this year.

As for his team, the Dodgers presently hold the top spot in the NL West (65-47). However, they've been going through a slump as of late; the team has only secured four wins in their last 10 games.

Freeman's absence is arguably a reason, and the effects of the injury bug could also play a part. Looking at key pieces, Mookie Betts and Max Muncy are still recovering from their respective injuries. At the mound, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Walker Buehler are also hurt, putting a dent in the starting rotation.

Nevertheless, the Dodgers are now on a two-game winning streak. As stars like Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernandez and Tyler Glasnow continue to lead the way, it won't be surprising if they suddenly wake up and pile up the victories once again.