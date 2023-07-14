When Jake Marisnick recently agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, most people immediately remembered that he was a member of the 2017 Houston Astros World Series championship team. For those who may not be aware, the Astros were connected to a sign-stealing scandal that season, and Houston ultimately defeated the Dodgers in the '17 World Series. It's safe to say that many Dodgers fans haven't gotten over what transpired yet. Even Dodgers manager Dave Roberts discussed the situation in 2022.

Marisnick, for his part, isn't hiding from discussing what happened, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“Regarding any potential lingering feelings from the Astros sign-stealing scandal, he said he’s open to having conversations with anyone who wants to. Said he’s heard a joke or two already,” Ardaya wrote on Twitter.

“Does you no good to kind of… hide from it,” Marisnick said, via Ardaya.

Dodgers land former Astros' outfielder

Marisnick wasn't one of the better players on the Astros. The faces of the sign-stealing scandal were (and still are) Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman, and George Springer. Those players continue to get booed around MLB despite two of them not even playing for Houston anymore.

That said, almost every player who's been apart of the Astros since that season have not received warm-welcomes from fans. Even Houston rookies who weren't even in the organization in 2017 have been booed by opposing fanbases. As a result, it will be interesting to see how Marisnick is received by the Dodgers' faithful.

Los Angeles will open up the second half of the 2023 campaign on the road against the New York Mets. Friday's game will begin a lengthy nine-game road trip before the Dodgers return home on July 24th, which is when Jake Marisnick could make his debut as a Dodger in Los Angeles.