The Los Angeles Dodgers have once again found themselves in the playoffs after winning the NL West. But this time around, Max Muncy says the Dodgers are taking a much different approach.

Last time the Dodgers were in the playoffs, they lost the NLDS to Padres 3-1. Muncy said last season Los Angeles had a much more professional approach. This time around, the Dodgers want to enjoy the ride as much as the destination, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“We've been such a boring team in the past,” Muncy said. “It's been all about winning. We expected to do that, so we just wouldn't celebrate.”

“It's kind of refreshing for us to realize that what we do over here is pretty special,” Muncy continued. “It's not something that happens with ease. So celebrate the wins when they come.”

Los Angeles' run to the playoffs certainly wasn't easy. They dealt with numerous injuries to their pitching staff, to players such as Walker Buehler and Tony Gonsolin. Julio Urias' domestic violence case dealt another blow to LA's rotation. However, the Dodgers always kept pushing and found a way to be successful, finishing the regular season with a 100-62 record.

With so many hits to the rotation, LA's offense has had to step up. Max Muncy has played a powerful role in amplifying the offense, smashing 36 home runs this season.

But for all the success they've had in the regular season, Muncy knows the playoffs are an entirely different beast. He's looking to ensure that Los Angeles keeps padding the win column while still enjoying the atmosphere of the postseason.