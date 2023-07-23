Talk about a brutal beatdown. A day after dropping 11 runs on the Texas Rangers in a comeback win, the Los Angeles Dodgers topped themselves on Saturday by getting 16 (!!!) runs against the same team. It was an impressive display of dominance from LA, who's been on a roll over the last few games. After the win, infielder Max Muncy talked a little bit about LA's recent explosions, per SportsNetLA.

Dodgers' Max Muncy: “We just kept doing what we've been doing. We had a gameplan, we executed it, we didn't try to do too much. We stayed within ourselves, the results were there for us today.”

Max Muncy speaks on the great hitting tonight and the energy on this road trip for the team. pic.twitter.com/BfHZmWu6TW — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 22, 2023

Against the Rangers, the Dodgers were near-unstoppable from the plate. Muncy paced LA's slow and steady attack, going 3-5 for the night with an RBI and a walk. JD Martinez drove in four runs on two hits, including a three-run home run off reliever Glenn Otto. It was a marvelous display of the Dodgers' offensive capabilities when they're running on all cylinders.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Dodgers are also looking to make a splash outside of the field this season. As always, LA is one of the many teams that's actively looking to add quality pieces to their roster. Trade rumors involving them range from trading for a star like Lucas Giolito to potentially making a run at Shohei Ohtani. Nothing is truly off the table.

The way the Dodgers have been playing as of late, though, you have to wonder if they'll reconsider making a trade this deadline. As Dave Roberts mentioned, this team is starting to find its groove as of late. Adding talent is nice, but one runs the risk of potentially messing up the chemistry between the existing players.