Watching Mookie Betts play baseball is a joy for millions of fans around the world. Getting to play with him on a stacked Los Angeles Dodgers team could be even better and Max Muncy knows firsthand what it's like to be teammates with the former MVP.

“When you get to play with him every day, you realize just how special of a talent he is, and how special of a human being he is,” Muncy said on Foul Territory.

This is the fourth season Muncy and Betts are teammates with the Dodgers. LA has done nothing but win during that time, something they did before Betts' arrival too but it's reached another level since he joined in 2020.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Dodgers won the World Series in 2020 and have 299 regular season wins while Betts is on the roster. Betts continues to rack up individual accolades as well, making two All-Star teams, winning two Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Awards each and finishing top-five in NL MVP voting twice in his first three seasons with the Dodgers.

Not only is Betts a world-class baseball player but he's also a world-class human being according to a lot of people he's met, including Muncy. He's one of the most likable athletes on the planet and an easy guy to root for unless you're a San Francisco Giants fan.

The Dodgers knew the sort of player they were getting when they traded for Mookie Betts three years ago. The return on investment he's given both on and off the field puts him in an exclusive tier among today's MLB players.