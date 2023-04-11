Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back nicely from their difficult series against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 9-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night. 3B Max Muncy led the charge in the road win, crushing two home runs to go along with seven RBIs. Muncy, who had previously struggled to open the season, was asked why he tends to perform well at Oracle Park in San Francisco by SportsNet LA’s Kirsten Watson. The Dodgers’ third baseman gave a response that will surely please the Los Angeles faithful, per SportsNet LA on Twitter.

“I can’t answer that, ‘cuz I don’t like this place,” Muncy responded to the question. “It’s cold and windy all the time. It was raining the entire game tonight, but I do hit good here. I don’t understand why, but I’m not going to complain about it.”

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman also combined for five hits atop the Dodgers’ lineup. Rookie James Outman stayed hot at the plate with a triple and a stolen base in the game as well.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Julio Urias, who’s become one of the most reliable pitchers in the game, took care of business on the mound. The left-hander surrendered just one earned run over six innings pitched while striking out eight hitters.

The Dodgers are now 6-5 on the season. They haven’t had the most dominant start to the year, but Los Angeles will be fine moving forward. They are certainly hopeful that Max Muncy’s monster game against the Giants will help him get back on track as well.