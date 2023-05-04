Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Max Muncy sent the fans at Dodger Stadium home happy on Wednesday afternoon. The slugger came up to the plate with the bases loaded and just one out in the bottom of the 9th inning in a tie game. Muncy proceeded to club the first pitch he saw from former Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel into the stands, giving the Dodgers their sixth consecutive win via a walk-off grand slam.

GRAND SLAM. WALK-OFF. MAX MUNCY. pic.twitter.com/50ekZiteYI — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 3, 2023

Muncy spoke with Kirsten Watson after the game, per SportsNet LA.

“I made a goof to start the game off, I feel like it kind of got (Gavin) Stone out of his rhythm a little bit,” Muncy said. “I like to atone for my mistakes, so I feel like that was a good chance to do it.”

Max Muncy has rebounded from a slow first week of the season without question. He leads the team in home runs and is getting on-base at an impressive rate, something Muncy has typically done during his career. The Dodgers have also bounced back from a mediocre beginning to the 2023 campaign, as they will prepare to face the San Diego Padres having won six straight contests.

Muncy commented on the Dodgers’ current mindset after coming back from a 5-0 deficit against the Phillies on Wednesday.

“We gotta play one game at a time and not play the opponent so much as playing ourselves,” Muncy said.

Max Muncy and the Dodgers will aim to continue playing well in San Diego over the weekend.