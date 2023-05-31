Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that Michael Grove, who’s been battling an injury, will start Saturday versus the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium, via Juan Toribio. Los Angeles is planning to rely on their youth over the weekend, with Grove getting Saturday’s start and top pitching prospect Bobby Miller making his third ever MLB start on Sunday. Clayton Kershaw, however, is Friday’s probable starter.

Michael Grove, 26, struggled to open the season with LA. He posted an 8.44 ERA across four games before going down with an injury. The Dodgers believe in his talent though, and he will receive another chance to lockdown a starting rotation spot. Grove needs to prove himself soon, as Julio Urias will return fairly soon from injury. Dustin May will also return at some point later in the season, while there’s a chance Walker Buehler re-joins the rotation in September.

The Yankees-Dodgers series will draw plenty of attention. They both play in two of the biggest markets in the sport, and have their sights set on winning the World Series in 2023.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Dodgers and Yankees both got off to mediocre starts before turning on the jets in recent action. New York remains in third place in the loaded AL East, but they are currently 7-3 over their past 10 games. Meanwhile, Los Angeles holds a 1.5-game lead in the NL West over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers are currently 5-5 across their last 10 contests.

This certainly projects to be an exciting series between two of MLB’s most attention-catching franchises.