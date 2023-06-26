The 2023 season hasn't been perfect for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The ball club has held strong in the NL West though, despite dealing with no shortage of injuries and underperformance. They currently sit three games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks in the division, but are still alive without question. However, one specific player on the Dodgers believe he's “capable of more.”

Shortstop Miguel Rojas was acquired by LA during the offseason in a trade that was overlooked by many. It proved to be crucial for Los Angeles after Gavin Lux, who was going to be the starting shortstop, went down with a season-ending injury in spring training. Rojas has been his usual self at shortstop with the glove, but his bat has yet to come around. He recently discussed his struggles at the plate, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I don’t need to be a superstar offensively in this lineup, but I want to match my defense with offense,” Rojas said. “I want to be a complete player. I don’t want to be the guy they put in just for defense, or whose bat is taken away later in the game, but if you’re not producing, you’re going to be replaced. I’m not gonna hit 30-40 homers and drive in 100 runs, but I know I’m capable of more.”

Whether Rojas hits or not, the Dodgers appreciate what he does on the defensive side. He's a reliable shortstop capable of making impressive plays at a premier position. However, this is the same ball club that previously featured offensive juggernauts at shortstop such as Trea Turner and Corey Seager. So with Rojas hitting just .228 with a .546 OPS, one has to wonder if the Dodgers will try to acquire shortstop help ahead of the MLB trade deadline.