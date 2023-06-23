Max Muncy appears to be well on his way towards a return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. Muncy has been out with a hamstring injury, but he was taking grounders Friday night prior to the Dodgers home game against the Houston.

For what it’s worth, #Dodgers Max Muncy is out on the field getting work in at third base right now — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) June 23, 2023

Muncy was placed on the 10-day IL last week with a strained hamstring that he aggravated while playing against the Phillies in Philadelphia two weekends ago. He has a chance to return to the lineup this weekend against the Astros.

The Dodgers are hoping that while Muncy was rehabbing and recovering from his hamstring issue he can regain his batting stroke. Muncy has struggled much of the year. Prior to the injury, Muncy was slashing .191/.323/.424 with 18 home runs and 45 runs batted in.

While the Dodgers are happy with Muncy's power numbers, they would like to see him pick up his average. Muncy also batted .196 last year, but he had a much higher level of production in the 2021 season. The infielder slashed .249/.368/.527 with a career high 36 home runs and 94 runs batted in that season.

Muncy has been a consistent power threat for the Dodgers throughout his career. He hammered 35 home runs in both 2018 and 2019 after coming to the team from the Oakland A's.

The Dodgers are coming off consecutive victories over the Los Angeles Angels this week, and those wins came right after the San Francisco Giants swept a series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.

The return of Max Muncy should give the Dodgers a chance to deliver an improved offense. His ability to slug the ball and drive in runs should take some of the pressure off the rest of the Los Angeles lineup.