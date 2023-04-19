The Los Angeles Dodgers are in a difficult spot at the moment. Los Angeles’ primary two shortstop options, Miguel Rojas and Chris Taylor, are both dealing with injury concerns. Mookie Betts, who reportedly can play shortstop for LA, is currently on paternity leave as well. With Betts set to return soon however, the Dodgers received injury updates on both Rojas and Taylor, per Mike DiGiovanna.
“#Dodgers SS Miguel Rojas (hamstring injury) is undergoing tests today. ‘We don’t know how short-term or long-term it’s going to be,’ MGR Dave Roberts said. Utility man Chris Taylor (left-side injury) is ‘improving,’ and the hope is that he can play by this weekend,” DiGiovanna wrote on Twitter.
More to come on this story.