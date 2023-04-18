Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Chris Taylor left Monday’s game against the New York Mets due to side discomfort. Taylor, who’s spent time in the outfield and at shortstop this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, said he doesn’t believe his injury will lead to an IL stint, per Blake Harris.

Nevertheless, utility man Luke Williams was called up to the big leagues. Williams will add extra depth amid Taylor’s injury uncertainty, as well as Mookie Betts being placed on the paternity list.

Although some will argue it is too early to worry about Chris Taylor, there’s no denying the fact that he’s struggled in 2023. Taylor, an All-Star in 2021, is slashing just .125/.200/.425 with a .625 OPS. He’s been the definition of all-or-nothing this season. Taylor has recorded five total hits, four of which have gone for home runs.

Although the power isn’t lacking for Taylor, the Dodgers need him to develop far more consistency at the plate. His versatility will keep him on the roster, assuming he doesn’t end up on the IL, but the future may be uncertain if he continues to labor mightily at the dish.

Overall, the Dodgers haven’t had the best start to the 2023 campaign. Their underwhelming results have led to no shortage of overreactions. Los Angeles will likely turn things around soon given their talented roster.

For now, they will focus on taking care of business against the Mets on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Chris Taylor’s injury status as they are made available.