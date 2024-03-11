Mookie Betts is going to be the Los Angeles Dodgers everyday shortstop in 2024. Betts was originally expected to move from right field to second base, but Gavin Lux's defensive struggles combined with LA's desire to keep his bat in the lineup prompted the Dodgers to swap Betts and Lux at shortstop and second base, respectively. Betts recently had Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson on his podcast, On Base with Mookie Betts presented by Bleacher Report. The Dodgers new shortstop asked Swanson for some advice but didn't receive the wisdom he was hoping to hear.
“You're a great athlete, I've always considered shortstops to be the best athletes, so just go be an athlete,” Swanson said. “You know how to catch a ball, yeah just go catch it… Go catch it bro, that's it, and you may not like that. Most people that play, especially like they do all the fundamentals. Like they got to get outside the box and just like remember you're an athlete just go trust what you do, go trust your instincts.”
Betts did not hold back in his response to Swanson's advice.
“I mean that's probably the worst advice ever,” Betts said in front of a live audience.
“How about this, trust your instincts,” Swanson then stated.
“All right there we go, that's better, trust my instincts. Golly I know not to ask you about nothing now,” Betts said before steering the conversation in a different direction.
Mookie Betts not a fan of Dansby Swanson's shortstop advice
Swanson is a two-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, and he's played shortstop for his entire career. Betts is one of the best players in the entire sport, but hasn't consistently played shortstop at the big league level.
Swanson could probably help Betts more if the two were actually taking ground balls on the field. But Dansby's advice didn't exactly appeal to Mookie during the live interview. Of course, their conversation wasn't taken too seriously and it drew laughter from the audience.
Mookie Betts has found success in just about everything he has done on a baseball field, so it would not be surprising to see him become MLB's next great shortstop. Perhaps he will even challenge Dansby Swanson for the 2024 National League Gold Glove award.