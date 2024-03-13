Recently, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts raised eyebrows across the MLB landscape when it was announced that he would be switching shortstop Gavin Lux and second basemen Mookie Betts positionally this year. This means that Betts will now be taking over shortstop duties for the Dodgers, while Lux, who had been struggling defensively in spring training, will head over to second base.
For his part, it seems that Mookie Betts is one hundred percent confident in his ability to take over the increased responsibility at arguably the most difficult infield position to play.
“I can do it. I believe I can do it. I trust I can do it,” said Betts, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Of course, the major storyline for the Dodgers this offseason–and for the MLB as a whole for that matter–was the team's acquisition of superstar pitcher and hitter Shohei Ohtani from the crosstown rival Los Angeles Angels on a record-breaking contract. Still, in the wake of that mammoth free agent signing, it's interesting to see the other smaller decisions that the team is making regarding their infield lineup for the coming season.
Speaking of that coming season, baseball campaigns don't get much more “championship or bust” than what the Dodgers will be facing this year. Los Angeles is looking to rebound from two consecutive divisional round exits to the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks despite being the heavy favorites in both series.